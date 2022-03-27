Xiaomi Said to Unveil Car Prototype This Year, There’s a Huge Catch

We’ve known for a while that tech giants are one by one eyeing an expansion in the automotive world, either new software and services or with their very own vehicles.
Apple and Xiaomi are two of the names that appear to be spearheading this trend, though the first has remained completely tight-lipped on its automotive ambitions so far.
The latter, on the other hand, has already confirmed an ambitious $10 billion project whose purpose is to bring us a lineup of electric vehicles, the first of which was scheduled to see the daylight in 2024.
While the work on the very first Xiaomi Mi Car is currently underway, a tidbit that went viral this week took many by surprise. It looks like Xiaomi could take the wraps off the very first EV prototype later this year, ahead of a public launch in late 2023 or early 2024.
The information was believed to come from none other than Luo Baojun, who is currently the general manager of Xiaomi’s Beijing-Tianjin unit, and this obviously adds credibility to the story. However, the revealing was posted online by Chinese news agency Shouji Zhongguo on social network Weibo, with the message deleted only a couple of minutes later.
It was already too late, as the Internet noticed the post, so now everybody expects to see Xiaomi announcing the company’s first prototype in the third quarter of the year.
The only problem is that Xiaomi itself has so far remained completely tight-lipped on everything related to a possible car announcement this year. So if anything, you’d better take the whole leak with a healthy pinch of salt, especially as we originally expected Xiaomi to unveil its first EV in 2024 (with a prototype not scheduled to see the daylight earlier than 2023).
Official word has it that Xiaomi will launch its first car in the first half of 2024.
