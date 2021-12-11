5 Xiaomi EV Inc Takes Shape, Will Invest $10 Billion Over 10 Years in Electric Mobility

Xiaomi Wants to Build 300,000 Cars Per Year as Part of Tesla, Apple Car Offensive

Xiaomi is one of the tech giants eyeing an expansion in the car sector, and as compared to Apple, the company has already confirmed its automotive ambitions. 10 photos



Xiaomi will therefore set up a new manufacturing plant in Beijing, and its goal will be specifically to produce the company’s upcoming EV . It wants to build no less than 300,000 vehicles per year, with the production to



Xiaomi therefore wants to prepare the necessary inventory for the 2024 launch, so if everything goes according to the plan, we’re probably only months away from the moment a prototype sees the daylight.



Interestingly, Xiaomi doesn’t want to target only the Chinese market. The company wants its electric vehicle to be available internationally, as it wants to compete specifically again Tesla and the



Apple, which is currently one of the top Xiaomi competitors in the tech market, is also working on its very own electric vehicle, though this project is expected to be finalized in 2025. People familiar with the matter revealed Apple is working on a self-driving car heavily focused on technology, and Xiaomi is expected to embrace a similar approach for its own model.



The investments made by Apple and Xiaomi in the automotive market have already caught the attention of traditional carmakers, though some have quickly played down the debut of tech giants in this side of the industry.



