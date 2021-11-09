Apple Car Looks Totally Doable in Patent-Based Renderings

It’s all but confirmed now: Apple is working on its very own electric vehicle, no matter what the company says, and the debut is expected to take place in 2025 at the earliest.
But as with everything Apple, this highly anticipated Apple Car is a project that’s as mysterious as possible. Given it’s considered a top-priority product, the Cupertino-based tech giant is fully enforcing its famous CIA-inspired secrecy, so the company isn’t saying a single thing about the Apple Car.
On the other hand, the company's continuously growing number of patents is proof that Apple is working on something big on the automotive front.
Leasing experts Vanarama used all these patents to create a set of renderings envisioning the Apple Car, and the result isn’t necessarily surprising.
The Apple Car looks totally doable in all these digital concepts, with the interior, in particular, envisioning a new approach that would allow drivers to configure the position of controls.
As you can see in the photos here, the cabin is mostly about screens, and this isn’t necessarily surprising anyway. Pretty much because this is the direction the entire industry is following in the first place, and Apple is likely to push the whole concept to a completely new level.
As far as the exterior looks are concerned, Vanarama says it studied Apple’s patents that detail a construction without any door pillars. But more interesting is the design of the front and rear doors, as they are inverted to make the access a little bit more convenient.
Needless to say, while the renderings look pretty good, it doesn’t necessarily mean this is an idea that Apple would end up using. The Cupertino-based tech giant is very likely to remain completely tight-lipped on its EV project, but according to people close to the matter, the debut of the car could happen in 2025 if everything is working according to the plan.
