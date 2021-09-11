Xiaomi to Launch Its Apple Car Rival in 2024

Xiaomi is one of the tech giants that have already confirmed their intentions of expanding in the automotive field, and now the company is working around the clock on making the whole thing happen.
However, Xiaomi still doesn’t want to spill the beans on everything related to its car project, so while we do know the Chinese are working on an EV, we still have no idea how it’s supposed to look or when it’s expected to land on the market.
But according to a local report, Xiaomi is projected to unveil its first car in three years, and the timing makes perfect sense.
Xiaomi wants to compete directly against the highly anticipated Apple Car, and sources with knowledge of the matter indicated the American company wants to launch its self-driving EV in 2025, at the earliest.
So Xiaomi wants its EV to already be on the market when Apple announces the Apple Car, probably hoping it could secure a market share it wouldn’t let go after that.
The cited report also points to something that’s rather ambitious in the short term for Xiaomi. The company seems to plan yearly refreshes of the EV, which means new models could be announced every year after the 2024 launch. This approach would be used for three years, it seems, as this is a strategy that Xiaomi hopes would allow the company to become an established player in the automotive sector.
Certainly, there’s a lot we still don’t know about the Xiaomi car, but it’s pretty clear the Chinese tech giant is really serious about expanding in this industry.
Lei Jun, founder and CEO of Xiaomi, is in charge of the project, and this shows just how important the car strategy is for the company in the long term.
In the last few months, Xiaomi has been busy investing in or taking over smaller companies developing car technology, with its own unit responsible for developing an EV now said to count 300 employees.
