Blue Origin Launches New Shepard in Successful Escape Test

5 LEGO Bugatti Chiron Leaks Online, Looks Ready to Roll

4 Doug DeMuro Says the Bugatti Chiron Is Worth $3 Million

3 First Bugatti Chiron Gets Vossen Forged Wheels

2 Bugatti Veyron WRC Goes Offroading, Does Donuts on British Ground

1 2019 Bugatti Chiron Divo Confirmed, Bears the Names of Two Racing Drivers

More on this:

Wrongly Assembled Airbag Module Prompts Bugatti to Recall Chiron

As Bugatti prepares to roll out the €5 million Divo as the more extreme alternative to the Sport, the Chiron as we know is being recalled. As opposed to the 47-strong campaign from December 2017, this recall encompasses two vehicles sold in the United States of America. 21 photos



Following an investigation into the matter and a complete check-up of all Chiron models in the possession of Bugatti, the French automaker announced that the “side airbag module production process has been optimized to avoid any further issues.” The original equipment supplier is Key Safety Systems RO SRL, located in Curtici, Romania.



In addition to letters sent to the owners of the two affected vehicles,



You could say that Bugatti is going overboard with this issue considering that two vehicles affected in total, but then again, don’t forget what the French automaker and



Priced at $3 million in the United States, the 1,500-horsepower hypercar is bettered by the Chiron Sport at $3.26 million without even looking at the options list. The soon-to-be-revealed Filed on July 19th, 2018, the document submitted with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveals the extent of the problem, as follows: “Burn hole in the side airbag could be found following deployment in certain conditions because a heat shield may have been installed in an incorrect position.” And as it happens, “one individual worker” is responsible for assembling the side airbag modules in question.Following an investigation into the matter and a complete check-up of all Chiron models in the possession of Bugatti, the French automaker announced that the “side airbag module production process has been optimized to avoid any further issues.” The original equipment supplier is Key Safety Systems RO SRL, located in Curtici, Romania.In addition to letters sent to the owners of the two affected vehicles, Bugatti will send the Flying Doctors over to have the duo inspected. Speaking of which, the doctors are tasked with removing the seats from the Chiron, send them to France for further inspection, then at the supplier for replacement of the module, then back in the U.S. to be installed in the car once again.You could say that Bugatti is going overboard with this issue considering that two vehicles affected in total, but then again, don’t forget what the French automaker and Chiron stand for in the world of ultra-exclusive automobiles. And yes, the repair comes at no charge to the customers.Priced at $3 million in the United States, the 1,500-horsepower hypercar is bettered by the Chiron Sport at $3.26 million without even looking at the options list. The soon-to-be-revealed Chiron Divo will take things up a notch or two to the detriment of top speed, with Bugatti describing the newcomer as having “outstanding handling capabilities.”