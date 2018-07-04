Bugatti Veyron WRC Goes Offroading, Does Donuts on British Ground

The Bugatti Veyron may have retired, but it seems that certain aspects of the hypercar still need clarification. Let's take the nameplate of the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse WRC Edition, for example.

4 photos



You see, the owner of the W16 monster recently took the thing off the road, pulling donuts in the absence of tarmac. The shenanigan we're talking about took place in the UK, with the Bug attending the Heveningham Hall Concours.



As you'll notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the owner of the Veyron went all out, delivering delicious slip angles.



Given all the torque of the machine, the one behind the wheel doesn't need to step on the gas too hard in order to get the thing sideways, with this creating a bit of a dust storm. As such, the aural side of the adventure isn't nearly as impressive as the visual stunt.



Those of you who are tuned into our hooning tales might be familiar with this Bugatti, as it isn't the first time when it gets abused on less than ideal terrain.



Of course, we're expecting the quad-turbo toy to be loaded with PPF (Paint Protection Film) and receive all the servicing attention it needs. Oh, and let's not forget the stellar car washes this WRC must receive - here's the thing



Come to think of it, supercar and hypercar shenanigans of the sort are becoming more and more popular, as, for instance, Instagrammers pull such stunts for the sake of media attention. For instance, here's a Porsche 911 GT3



