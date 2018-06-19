Doug DeMuro Says the Bugatti Chiron Is Worth $3 Million

It's way more than most people can afford to spend and as far as we can remember, it's the most expensive car Doug DeMuro has ever reviewed. The Chiron is also the fastest car he's driven, but considering all that, the guy doesn't seem all that excited.While Top Gear might try to drift the Bugatti or go for a top-speed run, Doug is all about the quirks. Basically, all 35 minutes of the review is dedicated to how special every inch of the car is.It starts at the front with a quick talk about the grille and the silver badge, followed by the headlights. These have a function where they put on a show as you approach the car, but lots of Mercedes models have that too. Also, the Chiron's bumper has buttresses that channel the air around the sides... like the A-Class.Because of the law that says trunks must have an internal release handle, Bugatti installed a divider up there so that a person would not be able to fit. Now there's something you don't see every day!Doug is mesmerized by the giant piece of aluminum forming the C-shape around the door. Unlike most cars, the Chiron has a door to put engine oil in on the opposite side as the one for the gas tank. The engine is completely sealed since the cover doesn't pop like on a regular supercar. And while he's back there, Doug talks about the notorious bumper overrides for the North American market. Ugly, aren't they?Curious how the parking brake on a $3 million car looks? Or what's it like to have storage cubbies made from real carbon fiber? Check out the video and find out.