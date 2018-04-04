Bugatti Veyron Racecar Rendered as Track Terminator

autoevolution
Leave it to the Internet to grab a hypercar and remaster it in ways that make it difficult to recognize, much to the delight of dreamers. And the freshest example of this targets the Bugatti Veyron, bringing us a racecar take on the quad-turbo animal.
We're looking at a rendering that modifies the Bugatti Veyron well beyond any tuner would dare to - for the sake of comparison, we'll remind you that the boldest aftermarket effort involving a Veyron comes from British specialist Oakley Design, which basically delivered a treatment replicating the Super Sport factory treatment.

Returning to this image, the render was created by Yasid Oozeear, a digital artist whose daring works we showed you on tons of occasions.

Now, you might recognise bits and pieces that resemble elements found on other famous machines, with the said artist having a thing for such Photoshop jobs. For instance, the winglets adorning the posterior of the best remind us of the Ferrari XX customer racing machines, while the exhaust tips remind us of machines wearing the Pagani badge.

The quad-turbo W16 motor occupying the middle section of the Veyron gets all the fresh air it needs. For one thing, the monstrous scoop feeds it with combustion air, while the exposed engine compartment provides the kind of cooling required by prolonged track sessions - we're not sure about the two red intakes flanking the scoop, as these... reversed NACA ducts might simply be there for trolling purposes.

As required by social media these days, the car is already fitted with GoPros, while its F1 license plate might be more expensive than the machine itself (this is a British vanity plate).

At first, the pixel play we have here might seem like an overly extreme proposal. Nevertheless, if we consider the fact that Bugatti used to deliver racecar in the past, this approach might not seem that outlandish after all.
