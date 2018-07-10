SpaceX Falcon Heavy Air Force Satellite Launch to Take Place in 2020

5 Bugatti Chiron vs. Tuned Nissan GT-R Drag Race: New Video Angles Show Struggle

4 Doug DeMuro Says the Bugatti Chiron Is Worth $3 Million

3 First Bugatti Chiron Gets Vossen Forged Wheels

2 Bugatti Veyron WRC Goes Offroading, Does Donuts on British Ground

1 New Bugatti Chiron Divo Rumored To Be More Extreme Than Chiron Sport

More on this:

2019 Bugatti Chiron Divo Confirmed, Bears the Names of Two Racing Drivers

After the Chiron and Chiron Sport , Bugatti prepares to roll out the third variant of the 1,500-horsepower hypercar from Molsheim. The French automaker confirmed that Albert Divo is the man who they chose as inspiration for the newcomer’s name. 21 photos



Why did Bugatti name the Chiron Divo after the French racing driver? As it happens, he “won the famous Targa Florio mountain race twice for Bugatti.” While that sounds great, looking at the bigger picture reveals something that's worth mentioning in the following paragraph.



Chiron comes from Louis Chiron, a Monegasque racing driver known for many feats, including the title of oldest driver ever to have raced in Formula 1. If you insist, Chiron took the



Now that we’ve concluded the Chiron Divo bears the name of two racing drivers, let’s turn our attention to the limited-edition hypercar. 40 examples of the breed will ever be made, and the starting price is out of this world for mere mortals like you and me. Speaking of which, €5 million is a lot of cash for the rich as well, isn’t it?



“Happiness is not around the corner. It is the corner. The Divo is made for corners,” said Stephan Winkelmann, head honcho of

In the release accompanying the featured teaser photo, Bugatti mentions that the Divo “will be light and nimble and will boast enormous downforce and g-forces.”



But more importantly, the “ Born in France as well, Divo competed in a number of events, including the Isle of Man International Tourist Trophy, Targa Florio, San Sebastian Grand Prix, and the Spanish Grand Prix. From 1931 to the 1932 season, Divo drove for Ettore Bugatti in the AIACR European Championship, racking up 12 and 17 points, respectively.Why did Bugatti name the Chiron Divo after the French racing driver? As it happens, he “won the famous Targa Florio mountain race twice for Bugatti.” While that sounds great, looking at the bigger picture reveals something that's worth mentioning in the following paragraph.Chiron comes from Louis Chiron, a Monegasque racing driver known for many feats, including the title of oldest driver ever to have raced in Formula 1. If you insist, Chiron took the Lancia D50 to sixth place in the Monaco Grand Prix weeks before his 56th birthday. Alonso and Raikkonen don’t appear so old now, right?Now that we’ve concluded the Chiron Divo bears the name of two racing drivers, let’s turn our attention to the limited-edition hypercar. 40 examples of the breed will ever be made, and the starting price is out of this world for mere mortals like you and me. Speaking of which, €5 million is a lot of cash for the rich as well, isn’t it?“Happiness is not around the corner. It is the corner. The Divo is made for corners,” said Stephan Winkelmann, head honcho of Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. after revealing that the car will premiere on August 24th at The Quail in California.In the release accompanying the featured teaser photo, Bugatti mentions that the Divo “will be light and nimble and will boast enormous downforce and g-forces.”But more importantly, the “ outstanding handling properties ” are underlined by what the automaker describes as “a new, strong design language.” Bugatti makes a case of the coachbuilding tradition of Jean Bugatti, but then again, don’t forget that an automaker such as Bugatti likes to boast about the past a lot.

Editor's note: Bugatti Chiron Sport pictured in the gallery. Bugatti Chiron Sport pictured in the gallery.