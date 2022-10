Wrigley Fortune Heir’s $25 Million American Superyacht Proves to Be Hard to Sell

Unlike other billionaires who are known as “serial yacht owners,” going from toy to toy, William Wrigley seems to have been happy owning the same family superyacht for more than a decade. The famous chewing gum empire heir allegedly owns Unbridled, a beautiful pleasure craft built in the U.S. in 2009. But he’s ready to part with it. In fact, he has been ready for a while. The majestic Trinity yacht was available for sale at the beginning of this year, and it seems that it recently switched brokers , perhaps in an effort to get things moving faster.Age shouldn’t be a factor, especially since the 191-footer (58 meters) underwent two refits and was well maintained over the years. It’s also a striking vessel, boasting a dark blue hull and a refined silhouette. Powered by twin Caterpillar engines, it can still easily cruise at over 13 knots (15 mph/24 kph).Onboard, it reveals a sophisticated interior created by Patrick Knowles. The blue and white color scheme of the exterior is reflected inside as well, complementing the light-colored wood that’s extensively used throughout. Boasting a generous volume, Unbridled is comfortable enough for up to 16 guests, who also get to enjoy an elegant sky lounge with a bar and game tables, a jacuzzi on the sun deck, and several al-fresco dining and lounging options.But when it comes to pricing, this American beauty is still asking for almost $25 million (€25.3 million), which might explain why it hasn’t found a new owner yet. Despite its great condition, this billionaire’s toy might have to make a significant cut, like others have, to become more attractive to new potential owners.