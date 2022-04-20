World's Fastest Street-Going Honda Goes From Terrific to Terrifying Real Quick

More on this:

1 2022 Honda Civic Si Drag Races Volkswagen Jetta GLI, Gets Soundly Whooped

2 Tuned Honda Civic Type R Accelerates Past Its Top Speed Peacefully, Just Watch It Go

3 7-Second Honda Civics Attack the Houston Raceway in Texas, It's a Bare-Knuckle Fight

4 17-Year-Old Races Honda Civic With Almost 1,500 Horsepower, Destruction Ensues

5 How to Score 5 Iconic '90s Cars for $35, the Hot Wheels Way