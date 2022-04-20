World's Fastest Street-Going Honda Goes From Terrific to Terrifying Real Quick

The fifth-generation Honda Civic, also referred to as the Civic EG in its three-door hatchback form, was not an immensely powerful vehicle from the factory. It was a lightweight hatchback, which was designed to be fuel-efficient, but it was not offered in a Type R performance version. That does not mean it was not fun to drive.
The Civic EG was also offered with the 1.6-liter D16Z6 VTEC motor, which was a rare thing back then, and it provided 125 horsepower. That was a lot for this class of vehicle back in 1992, and it was rather quick due to its light overall weight. Over the years, this generation of the Civic was popular among tuning enthusiasts, and it still is.
This example has been taken far from how the factory designed it. Its owner has installed a K24 engine, which was never offered with this generation of the Civic, and modified it to provide as much as 1,400 horsepower. We are writing about more than times what the vehicle had when it left the factory.
The engine configuration described by the owner, a K24/K20, means that he used a K24A engine block with a K20 cylinder head, which is a preferred combination in the Honda tuner world for those who want to swap pistons and connecting rods to make it handle more boost.
All the motors offered on that generation of the Civic, as well as the K-series units mentioned above, were naturally aspirated, so more boost implies adding a forced induction solution.
In the case of this example, a large turbocharger, a 76-mm Garrett unit to be specific, was the way to go. To make its peak power output, the owner runs this Civic on C85 racing fuel, which is the highest-octane, non-oxygenated unleaded racing fuel in the world. As its markers, VP Racing, describe it, it is the most powerful racing E85 on the market, but it does require specific engine tuning for optimal operation.
The entire list of modifications is longer than this article, but the other things you should know about it is that it has all-wheel drive, and it weighs 2,700 pounds (ca. 1,225 kg) with its driver aboard. As a result, this is considered to be the world's fastest and most powerful street-going Honda in the world. It even has rolling anti-lag that uses nitrous to keep the boost up, which is something that is not exactly common.
