Tuned Honda Civic Type R Accelerates Past Its Top Speed Peacefully, Just Watch It Go

Back in 2017, Honda launched the Type R version of the tenth-generation Civic. Enthusiasts refer to it by its codename, FK8, and it came with a K20C1 engine, which is a turbocharged inline-four-cylinder motor that pumps out 316 horsepower. That's respectable even today, but there are tuners out there who will handle that for you.
For example, this tuned Honda Civic Type R FK8 now boasts 380 horsepower after several modifications. One of them is a Remus exhaust, which has valves in it and can change its tone at a press of a button. But its owner also switched other components, so it now boasts 386 metric horsepower and 580 Nm (426 lb.-ft.).
Its owner has decided to retain the stock look, which was a bit flamboyant event then, so that can be considered a wise decision. The interior has also retained the stock look, as there were not too many things that were not sporty inside anyway.
With a 180 Nm (132 lb.-ft.) boost in torque, the Civic Type R gets to be quicker through the gears, while an increase in top-end power allows it to drive past its former top speed of 270 kph (167 mph). Unlike other tuned vehicles, the FK8 Civic Type R had a rather high top speed from the factory.
As you will observe in the video made by the folks over at Auto Top NL, the tuned Civic has impressive soundproofing, and it speeds up to more than twice the speed limit in most countries as if it were on a casual stroll. With that in mind, one would really have to throw money at it to have a shot at making it even quicker.
However, do not be fooled by this seemingly quiet rush past 167 mph (270 kph), as a vehicle with 380 horsepower is something that should not be driven by a rookie. It can reach dangerous speeds quicker than a couple of blinks, and the only thing slowing it down is one of the elements that makes it so enjoyable in most conditions, its six-speed manual transmission.
