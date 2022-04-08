Tuned Honda Civic Type R Accelerates Past Its Top Speed Peacefully, Just Watch It Go

More on this:

1 Video: New 2023 Honda Civic Type R Sets Record-Breaking Lap at Suzuka

2 2023 Honda Civic Unveiled in Europe, It Is Only Available as a Hybrid

3 Previous-Gen Honda Civic Type R Is Such a Bully, Officially Breaks Lap Record to Prove It

4 Kon'nichiwa: 2023 Honda Civic Type R Greets the Audience at the Tokyo Auto Salon

5 New 2023 Honda Civic Type R Confirmed for Tokyo Auto Salon, but There's a Catch