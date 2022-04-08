Holman Moody Heritage Edition 2022 Ford GT Revealed With Exclusive Gold Paintwork

The final Heritage Edition Ford GT for the 2022 model year celebrates the 1-2-3 sweep at the 1966 Le Mans 24 Hours, a race that was dominated by the legendary GT40 Mk II. Finished in a beautiful shade of gold, the limited-run supercar will make its public appearance next week in NYC.
As the name implies, the Holman Moody is a four-wheeled tribute to the racing team and racecar manufacturer founded by John Holman and Ralph Moody. The force-fed supercar will be on display at the 2022 New York International Auto Show alongside the Holman Moody Ford GT40 Mk II.
Chassis number P/1016 racked up a lot of miles over eight days of testing in January 1966. In preparation for the Daytona 24-Hour Continental on February 5th, the original was equipped with a right-hand-side torsion bar designed to counteract body roll during high-speed left turns on the banking. This NASCAR-inspired trick was complemented by adjustable anti-roll bars, heavy-duty springs, as well as heavy-duty dampers on every corner.
Driven by Ronnie Bucknum and Dick Hutcherson, chassis number P/1016 started the Le Mans 24 Hours ninth and finished third overall behind the Ken Miles-Denny Hulme and Bruce McLaren-Chris Amon GT40s. The Bucknum-Hutcherson car lapped the Circuit de la Sarthe a whopping 348 times at an average speed of 195.065 kph, which converts to 121.207 mph.
“Of all the Ford GT Heritage Edition liveries we’ve done, the Holman Moody’s can’t-miss signature gold and red theme is an epic tribute to our 1966 Le Mans finish,” said Mike Severson, GT program manager. “Inspired by one of the most well-known race cars, this latest Ford GT honors the Holman Moody race team’s know-how and ability to out-innovate global competitors."
The predominantly gold exterior is complemented by a little bit of red up front, white for the roundels, and exposed carbon-fiber components. Riding on 20-inch wheels, the Holman Moody Heritage Edition features black-and-silver brake calipers, black lug nuts, and lots of gold appliques. Ebony Alcantara is used for the carbon-fiber seats and two-spoke steering wheel.
Pricing information hasn’t been published, and only approved customers are considered by the Ford Motor Company. In Jay Leno’s case, the window sticker of his non-limited-edition GT from the 2017 model year reads $447,000 before options and destination charge and $505,750 in total.
Chassis number P/1016 racked up a lot of miles over eight days of testing in January 1966. In preparation for the Daytona 24-Hour Continental on February 5th, the original was equipped with a right-hand-side torsion bar designed to counteract body roll during high-speed left turns on the banking. This NASCAR-inspired trick was complemented by adjustable anti-roll bars, heavy-duty springs, as well as heavy-duty dampers on every corner.
Driven by Ronnie Bucknum and Dick Hutcherson, chassis number P/1016 started the Le Mans 24 Hours ninth and finished third overall behind the Ken Miles-Denny Hulme and Bruce McLaren-Chris Amon GT40s. The Bucknum-Hutcherson car lapped the Circuit de la Sarthe a whopping 348 times at an average speed of 195.065 kph, which converts to 121.207 mph.
“Of all the Ford GT Heritage Edition liveries we’ve done, the Holman Moody’s can’t-miss signature gold and red theme is an epic tribute to our 1966 Le Mans finish,” said Mike Severson, GT program manager. “Inspired by one of the most well-known race cars, this latest Ford GT honors the Holman Moody race team’s know-how and ability to out-innovate global competitors."
The predominantly gold exterior is complemented by a little bit of red up front, white for the roundels, and exposed carbon-fiber components. Riding on 20-inch wheels, the Holman Moody Heritage Edition features black-and-silver brake calipers, black lug nuts, and lots of gold appliques. Ebony Alcantara is used for the carbon-fiber seats and two-spoke steering wheel.
Pricing information hasn’t been published, and only approved customers are considered by the Ford Motor Company. In Jay Leno’s case, the window sticker of his non-limited-edition GT from the 2017 model year reads $447,000 before options and destination charge and $505,750 in total.
In honoring the 1-2-3 sweep at Le Mans in ’66, Ford introduces the GT Holman Moody Heritage Edition. See it for yourself at the 2022 @NYAutoShow alongside the ’66 Ford GT40 MK II.#FordGT #NYIAS pic.twitter.com/DdYL5hPoKZ— Ford Performance (@FordPerformance) April 8, 2022