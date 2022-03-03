17-Year-Old Races Honda Civic With Almost 1,500 Horsepower, Destruction Ensues

There are a few Honda Civics in the world that will surprise anyone. A family has two of them, and they have faced each other on the drag strip. It was one of the coolest father and son moments that one could ask for. Both cars consistently get high-seven-second runs on the drag strip, which makes them the best in their class.
Recently, the father and son duo of Nelsito and Kevin Aleman managed to beat everyone in the Sport Front Wheel Drive class with their heavily modified Honda Civics. Both run late-90s, Civics with turbocharged motors that deliver almost 1,500 horsepower.
Upon his result at the Sport Compact Evolution at Bradenton Motorsports Park, the young Kevin Aleman, just 17 years old, managed to beat his father on the drag strip, both racing in their Chapulin Performance Honda Civic hatchbacks. The second-generation drag racer has been racing cars on the drag strip since he was just 11 years old, as he told That Racing Channel.
Kevin Aleman's SFWD Honda Civic is called "El Violento," which is self-explanatory in Spanish. He ran his first 7-second pass back in December 2021, and he has now managed to beat all SFWD (Sport Front Wheel Drive class) Honda on the 60-feet time, including his dad, who he managed to match in a drag race.
While the Civic in question was not put on a dyno to provide a definitive horsepower rating, its results on the drag strip speak for themselves.
The 67-mm Precision turbo pumps something between 68 and 70 lbs. of boost into the Honda four-cylinder motor, a B18 short-block, which has been built by his father, Nelsito Aleman.
His dad runs Chapulin Performance, and is also the current world record holder in the SFWD class, with a 7.69-second pass with a 188 mph (ca. 302 kph) trap speed in his 1999 Civic dubbed "La Violenta."
With that in mind, the car that got second place in the SFWD class, a heavily modified Civic with an estimated 1,400 to 1,500 horsepower, can be viewed in action below.
