Work in Progress: 1969 Ford Mustang Fell Victim to Thieves, Engine Ready for Glory

One of the most challenging parts when it comes to the restoration of a classic car is finding all the good parts to bring it back to factory specifications.
Unfortunately, the owner of this 1969 Mustang convertible knows precisely what this means, as their pony fell victim to thieves at some point during its life.
If you want to see the glass half-full, then it worth knowing is that only the seats were stolen, so right now, this is the most important part it’s missing.
The car is a long-time project, and eBay seller bamoffthelip says the restoration has already started. And while a Mustang that’s currently a work-in-progress is typically good news, it’s essential to know that only the engine has been overhauled so far.
This means the Ford Mustang still requires a lot of work on pretty much every front. The photos seem to confirm the car is a rough project, but the missing parts, including the hood, the fenders, and other sheets of metal are also available.
Most likely, the vehicle has spent a long time sitting and waiting for someone to give it a second chance, and this is why it’s such big news that the engine has already been rebuilt. The powerplant typically ends up getting stuck from sitting, but thanks to the restoration work, it’s now ready for glory.
The seller doesn’t specifically mention what engine is supposed to put the wheels in motion on this Mustang, but the VIN decodes to a convertible fitted with the 351 (5.7-liter) 4-barrel engine with 290 horsepower. The same engine should still be there unless a swap was conducted at some point in the past.
It’ll be interesting to see if this Mustang ends up finding a new home, but right now, the auction has pretty much failed to catch the attention of the WWW. The starting price might be the main shortcoming, as the seller expects to get at least $5,000 for the car.
