Ford Mustang Goes From Curb Bender to WTH Were They Thinking With One Ridiculous Tune

More on this:

1 2023 Ford Mustang Order Books Will Open This Fall

2 This $9K Upgrade Will Give Your Ford Mustang GT 750 HP, Know Any Hellcats to Challenge?

3 Oh, No, They're Putting New Ford Mustangs on Oversized Floaters in Florida Now

4 Here Is Raminator, a 2,000HP Monster Truck That’s Made to Break Records

5 Big Pete Is World’s Only “Real” Monster Truck, Now With Matching Monster Trailer