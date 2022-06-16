Digital Toyota MR2 x Mustang Is Not the Proper Way to Achieve Mid-Engine Glory

Much has been said about how much better the C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray has become as a track and casual sports car companion once the GM team revolutionized its setup in a wonderous mid-engine way. So, it would be logical for others to be envious of the newfound glory.
While “America’s sports car” has been less interested in a muscle car brawl than its Camaro sibling, one should never say that no Mustang or Charger/Challenger can live up to its intended performance. After all, the 755-hp C7 Chevy Corvette ZR1 can easily get some massive opposition from the likes of Ford Mustang’s Shelby GT500 or feisty Hellcat-equipped Mopars.
Alas, some people might wonder what the North American sports car segment would look like if not only the C8 Corvette has a mid-engine setup but also the sixth-generation Ford Mustang followed in its proud Euro supercar-fighting footsteps. Well, one might not find the answer from Henry Andrews, a virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, who has a prolific imagination when it comes to mashups, including quick ones.
The latest fast transformation comes in the form of a vintage Toyota MR2 (a line of little Japanese sports cars renowned for their mid-engine architecture) that was quickly mixed up with the current Ford Mustang to perform what the author calls a “rear end swap.” Logically, as opposed to a CGI nose job, this time only the rear of the base vehicle was affected by the digital splashing of foreign DNA.
In this case, this looks like a cross between a W10 (in production from 1984 to 1989) Toyota MR2 and an S550 Ford Mustang that only agreed to lend its rear light assembly. Well, frankly, it is not the best Toyota MR2 mashup incarnation we have seen from this pixel master.
But then again it is also certainly not the worst CGI mashup we regret ever laying our eyes upon. That title, at least for now, goes to the recent Ferrari 288 Aztek Pontiac GTO abomination that made for a nightmare-inducing, horrible crossover sports car virtual mashup…
