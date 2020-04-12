“Wolftrak” Trademark Filing Suggests New Ford Ranger Variant

The Ranger, as you all know, is once again available in the United States. Having returned for the 2019 model year, the mid-size pickup truck is offered in no fewer than three trim levels and with two off-road packages. The thing is, Ford couldn’t make a particularly well-selling trim level in this part of the world.
Wildtrak is how it’s called, and there’s an even better specification going by the name of Wildtrak X. Slotted over the Limited but underneath the Ranger Raptor, the Wildtrak is spruced up with an ebony headliner, sports steering wheel with stitched leather, Boulder Grey garnishing for the exterior, machined alloy wheels, brushed side steps, and roof rails. The Wildtrak X goes even further with a snorkel, black nudge bar, and auxiliary LEDs to help you on the trail during nighttime off-roading.
The question is, why did Ford trademark “Wolftrak” with the European Union Intellectual Property Office? Some say it’s going to be used for the Bronco Sport or Bronco, but that’s impossible because both models aren’t coming to the Old Continent. What about the F-150? Well, that’s not sold in Europe either.
In other words, the Ranger Wolftrak is our best guess for the mystery trademark. Classified under “motor vehicles, namely, automobiles, pickup trucks, electric vehicles, sport utility vehicles, off-road vehicles, and their structural parts,” the nameplate has been filed with the EUIPO with English as the primary language and French as the second language. So, what can we expect from the Wolftrak?
The easiest guesstimate is a special edition, though we have to ask ourselves whether Ford has bigger plans for the nameplate. Wolves are pack animals, but the term “lone wolf” is attributed to older individuals who have been thrown out from the pack or to those wolves who walked out on their own to start a different pack.
Found between the sea level and mountains as high as 3,000 meters, wolves are typically associated with forests, tundras, pastures, these types of habitats. In all likelihood, Ford may be planning an off-roading variant of the mid-sized Ranger.
“Will it be offered in the U.S. as well?” Having searched for the Wolftrak nameplate in the UPSTO database, the answer to that question is no.
