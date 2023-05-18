With The Flash Just Around the Corner, What Better Time to Own a Desk-Mounted Batcave?

In the second week of June, The Flash movie will hit theaters around the world. No matter how you feel about Ezra Miller and his off-screen shenanigans, the flick is shaping up to be at least an interesting DC creation, far better than what rival Marvel throws at us these days.
If you're familiar with the DC Universe, then you know the entire thing is a bit of a mess. That's because of the seemingly unending remakes of Batman with different actors playing the same guy, the unfinished (or badly ended) Justice League, and a wealth of other issues.
From our perspective, all of the above makes the DC Universe a bit of a tough nut to swallow. But some people have, of course, an explanation for that: the Multiverse.
In a nutshell, what the Multiverse does is explain why there are so many Batmans: because they exist in alternate dimensions - there are 52 different Earths, so brace yourself as it seems we haven't even started scratching the surface of Batmans.
Two of these Batmans, played by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck, come together in The Flash when it premieres in June (there could be more, it remains to be seen). And that makes for a unique event in DC movie history, and the perfect opportunity for companies to sell related products.
Enter LEGO and the Batman Shadow Box. It is, if you will, your very own portion of a Batcave that can fit on a desk. It measures only 51 cm (20 inches) in length, but it's packed full of items that'll make you feel like the 53rd Batman.
Made up of no less than 3,981 pieces of small plastic, it's actually a squarish tableau of a fictional Universe, complete with moveable items (the chair turns, the image on the computer screen can be changed, and the tool store opens and closes), a Batmobile, and no less than seven mini figurines. But let's take it one at a time.
The Batcave is a replica of the one from the Batman Returns movie of 1992. Yep, the one with Michael Keaton as the Dark Knight and Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman. The Batmobile that comes with the set is of course from the same movie, and even has an opening roof and two hidden guns. Flames attached to the exhaust are not forgotten either.
The seven mini figurines I mentioned earlier are those of Batman (two versions of him, actually), Bruce Wayne himself, Catwoman, Alfred Pennyworth, and two bad guys, Max Shreck and The Penguin.
An important thing to note is that the LEGO Batman Shadow Box is meant for adults only. It will be released into the wild on June 8, about a week before The Flash premieres, and costs a whopping $399.99. But who really puts a price on anything Batman?
