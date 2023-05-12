This LEGO Ideas Rock Band Tour Bus Is the Rock Star Dream of Our Minifigures

Many of us wondered how it would have been if we were rock stars. We would have traveled by bus alongside our band and our musical instruments. This might be a dream for us, but it might soon be a reality for our LEGO minifigures.
Once you access LEGO's Ideas side, you will most likely never leave as there are tons of sets built by hundreds of fans from around the globe. You can find anything your mind can imagine, from huge cars, rockets, and houses to even sets with strange mechanisms inside. These sets sometimes become real and can be bought from the LEGO shop.
A few steps have to be taken before that can happen. First, an idea has to gather 10,000 supporters and then go through a LEGO expert review. Only after that might it get a chance to be on the shelves. Unfortunately, this might take a few years before it can happen as there are many processes, such as adding more details and making it functional for LEGO fans.
Nonetheless, this set is here to gather all the support it can and surely deserves so. It was created by uhr-stefan and uploaded on May 4, 2023. It managed to get over 100 supporters in just a week.
The six-wheel bus has three minifigures, two guitarists, and a drummer. The top part of the bus can be removed to explore the interior. The set consists of around 750 pieces, meaning the real version will not cost a fortune. The band members can store their musical instruments inside the luggage compartments on both sides of the vehicle.
The bus's exterior comes in two colors: red on top and gray on the bottom, the windows and the door. There are also four stickers present on the surface. The "ROCK-ON" one is on the license plate, while the other three are on each side of the bus with the name of the band, "The Studs."
On the inside, we find a tiny apartment for the minifigures. At the front side is the living room with a couch, a TV, a driver's seat, and a pizza box. Next is the small kitchen with a fridge, a microwave, and two soda cans. On the right side is a dinette with two chairs, a table, another pizza box, and even more sodas.
Further in the back is the bathroom with what seems to be a clogged toilet. The last room is the bedroom. Here, we find two single-person beds, a boombox, and a tiny table with a pack of playing cards.
Anyone can help this set achieve the required milestone. People can even comment or leave private feedback for the builder. We hope that our minifigures will enjoy "The Studs" concert soon.
