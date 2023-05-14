Get Ready To Explore Titan With This Fan-Made LEGO Ideas Space Station

Space exploration is one of the most ambitious undertaking the human race has ever embarked on. There are so many resources out there and so much to discover. Who wouldn't want to travel to the most distant parts of our Universe? As it is impossible now to go further than our closest neighbors (at least with humans on board), LEGO is full of sets that might bring our minifigures to a distant celestial body.
There are many LEGO sets inspired by what NASA created, and very few are as big as this fan-made build. Discovering life on Titan, a new space adventure, is a giant build created by Kryptos74 and uploaded on the Ideas side of LEGO on May 12, 2023.
This set was designed to explore Titan, Saturn's largest Moon and second largest in our Solar System. Titan is also the only celestial body besides Earth known to have water on its surface. This gives it a great chance of hosting extraterrestrial life.
The builder designed a space station with different modules and a vehicle. Five minifigures come with this set, Eddie Cooper, the astrophysicist, two humanoids, AL29D01 and GI05V74, Joseph Shepard, the astrobiologist, and Cristina Carpenter, the biologist. This build consists of about 2,700 bricks.
This LEGO set is separated into four parts that can be connected via connection modules. Joseph Shepard has his computers, radars, and an air purifier to eliminate CO2 to keep the space station functional in the command module. The laboratory module has all the equipment to study the rocks and liquids gathered from Titan. The living module is where all the minifigures live when they are not out exploring. It comes with three beds, a bathroom, a boarding diary to keep track of all discoveries, and a device to purify the liquids.
The service module is the structure responsible for supplying energy, oxygen, and water. A tiny machine called "the extractor" inside this module transforms methane into energy and extracts oxygen from the water. There are also a few computers and monitors with tons of stickers to make them look like they are doing something. A photobioreactor is used to cultivate microalgae to produce oxygen and food.
The exploration vehicle is a rover used by Eddie Cooper and is equipped with three pairs of wheels, radars, headlights, and an arm with two interchangeable drills to collect samples. A few small bricks were added in this set to resemble Titan's surface with rocks and liquid methane.
This incredible build has managed to gather a little over 100 supporters, so it has a long way to go to achieve the required milestone of 10,000 supporters. The next step would be to pass the LEGO expert review, and only then might it get a chance to become an actual set. Unfortunately, we might have to wait a few years since it usually takes one year or more to pass through all these steps.
