With Rollout, The 2018 Dodge Demon Can Hit 60 MPH In 2.1s

 
22 Apr 2017, 20:17 UTC ·
by
The Demon has been long in the making, and for what it’s worth, the waiting paid off. But here’s the thing with the maddest Challenger of them all: It can actually hit 60 mph in 2.1 seconds!
“Wait, so you’re said Dodge lied when it announced that zero to sixty comes in 2.3 clicks?” Nope, that’s exactly what the automaker said and the figure it stands by. But according to Tim Kuniskis, “with rollout it's 2.1, and that's important because that's the fastest 0-60 mph of any production car.”

The head of passenger cars at FCA North America made this clarification to Motor Authority, which points out that even with rollout, the Tesla Model S P100D is slower than the Demon at 2.28 seconds. From a standstill, that would be 2.58 seconds, which is still hugely impressive by all accounts.

Compared to other made-to-drag-race machines, the Demon isn’t going to kick one in the teeth and run away with the money. As per Kuniskis, pricing for the big bad Challenger will be below the six-figure mark, with estimates ranging from $70,000 to $85,000 tops. Bearing in mind what sort of performance and track cred you get for the money, it’s good value too.

On a slight tangent, those customers who aren’t too excited about the 808-hp and 717-lb.ft. brute can always resort to the aftermarket. Hennessey Performance Engineering is the first tuner that announced mods for the Demon. A number of power packages are in store from the Texan outfit, with the most extreme packing 1,500 ponies and an NHRA-certified roll cage.

In total, Dodge and the SRT skunkworks plan on manufacturing only 3,300 examples of the damn thing. 3,000 will be available in the United States, with the remaining 300 units spoken for by Canada. The Demon has the makings of an instant classic, and its value is expected to go north from here on in.

Considering how mind-bogglingly magnificent the Demon is, can you imagine what sort of monster its successor will be, if there will ever be one?
