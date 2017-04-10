2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Reportedly Offers 1,023 HP In Power Mode 3

The past weekend, someone set the Internet ablaze over the first official photo of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. Seeing that the embargo was broken, the peeps over at LX & Beyond Nationals decided to let the cat out of the bag in terms of output.





More to the point, a reported output of 1,023 ponies in the SRT Demon ’s so-called Power Mode 3. It’s not known from where the Midwest’s largest Mopar event got this number, but the truth of the matter is, Dodge has yet to confirm if the intel is correct. On that note, take the present report with a bit of salt. Having said that, LX & Beyond Nationals tease us with three figures.First things first, 757 horsepower in Power Mode 1. That’s something to be expected based on a certain video teaser for the Demon. If my intuition is correct, the blown HEMI V8 churns out those ponies in its regular operating mode, running on 91-octane premium. Then there’s Power Mode 2, which ups the ante to 815 horsepower . This output is also the subject of a teaser, but it’s a mystery what sort of powertrain changes the car operates in this mode.Last, but certainly not least, the Demon’s Power Mode 3 unleashes the full potential of the world’s most powerful muscle car. 1,023, to be more precise. According to the Facebook post attached at the end of this story, the third and ultimate mode requires three things: 100-octane or better racing fuel, the Demon Crate-bundled PCM ( the crate costs a purported $3k), and Drag Mode. The latter enables higher RPM and broader power delivery.If this report is proven true tomorrow by Dodge, then my hat’s off to the wizards over at the SRT department. 316 horsepower than the Challenger SRT Hellcat is no small feat from a 6.2-liter V8 engine . Not even the Holy Hypercar Trio is capable of that. Now if Dodge were to sell it for less than $100,000, Demon Crate included, the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon would be the definitive four-wheeled equivalent to John Lennon’s Power To The People.