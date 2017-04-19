2018 Dodge Demon Price Will Be “Well Below Six Figures"

After much pomp and circumstance, Dodge finally put an end to teasing the Demon and revealed the damn thing by showcasing its 2.3-second launch to 60 mph at the 2017 New York Auto Show. But despite all the little details we know about the most extreme muscle car of all time, the automaker has yet to divulge a thoroughly important aspect: the MSRP.





The exclusive nature of the Demon and the awe-inspiring performance are the makings of an instant classic, and Dodge should be proud of what it had achieved by modifying the old Chrysler LX platform. On a slight tangent, word has it the This is a seriously sensible subject considering the fiasco Dodge created a few years ago with the Hellcat. Back then, dealers gouged prospective customers for utterly ridiculous amounts of money by instituting “ market adjustments ". With limited Hellcats in showrooms, many of those buyers paid the proverbial arm and a leg to get behind the wheel.Due to the exclusive nature of the Challenger SRT Demon, it’s likely that greedy dealers will try to pull off the same trick this time as well. For what it’s worth, the suggested retail price is “gonna be well below six figures,” as per a story from Road & Track . Those are the words of Tim Kuniskis, the head honcho of passenger car brands at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.Bearing in mind the Challenger SRT Demon starts from $64,195 without destination but including the $1,700 gas guzzler tax, the Demon’s soon-to-be-revealed pricing is sure to be pretty good value. Will that be $70k or $80k? Only time will tell, but Dodge will soon make an announcement concerning MSRP.Production is scheduled to start at Brampton Assembly in Ontario this fall, which means that pricing will be made public this summer. Other than pricing, dealer allocations is another thing Dodge will have to carefully think about. As a brief refresher, only 3,000 units will be allocated for the U.S. market, with Canada receiving merely 300.The exclusive nature of the Demon and the awe-inspiring performance are the makings of an instant classic, and Dodge should be proud of what it had achieved by modifying the old Chrysler LX platform. On a slight tangent, word has it the next-gen Challenger and Barracuda will ride on the Giorgio platform developed by Alfa Romeo.