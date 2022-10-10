William Shatner Explains Why Space Tourism Matters in Ways Jeff Bezos Never Could

The connection between the two flights goes beyond the fact that they were made possible by the same company to something Jeff Bezos tried to explain ahead of his flight – and failed. Asked why space tourism was important in the context of the so-called “billionaire space race” that pitted him against Sir Richard Branson (Virgin Galactic) and Elon Musk (SpaceX), Bezos could only say something about how spending a few minutes in weightlessness at the edge of space would “help” us solve problems here on Earth.
Back then, this answer came across as a word salad at best or, at worst, a billionaire’s attempt to deflect from rumors of his overinflated ego. In reality, what Bezos was trying to say was beautifully explained by Shatner in his new book, Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, out on October 4, 2022.
Most media outlets are choosing to focus on some excerpts from the book, as Shatner throwing shade at Bezos’ dreams of the democratization of space exploration or how he’s somehow biting the hand that fed him by offering him a multi-million chance that broke records and afforded him an experience most of us can only dream of. It’s just Shatner being his (in)famous bitchy self, many headlines are implying.
He describes the feeling of panic that took over on the day of the launch and how he overcame it by telling himself he was a professional and would act like one even if it killed him. He also describes the brief but powerful experience of the actual flight and then his rush to the window once they had achieved weightlessness, whereas everyone else was doing somersaults for joy.
“When I looked in the opposite direction, into space, there was no mystery, no majestic awe to behold... all I saw was death,” he writes. “I saw a cold, dark, black emptiness. It was unlike any blackness you can see or feel on Earth. It was deep, enveloping, all-encompassing.”
Because of Hollywood movies, Shatner had arrived at the edge of space with certain expectations and preconceived notions, and they were nothing like what he was experiencing. And what he was experiencing was the most profound sadness and a sense of despair; nothing about that moment felt celebratory, cathartic, or revealing, and he felt as if he was at a funeral. His own, and mankind’s as a whole.
Later, Shatner writes, he was able to put a name to what he was feeling – and it’s the same phenomenon Bezos tried to explain and failed. It’s called the Overview Effect, a term coined by author Frank White in 1987, which refers to a cognitive shift experienced by many astronauts when viewing Earth from space. In layman's terms, it is a shift in existential perspective that usually happens in two steps: despair and sadness at the understanding of one’s own insignificance, and then hope from a better appreciation of life.
This explains why the famous actor was so overwhelmed with emotion that he could barely put thoughts into words upon landing. It also adds weight to the arguments of space tourism advocates, Bezos included.
