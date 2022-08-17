William Shatner and Trevor Noah Mock Elon Musk in Hilarious Video

Elon Musk has a long list of followers and people who think he wants to save the world instead of his own endeavors. This is why Rich Benoit and everyone else impressed with the blind faith involved in such beliefs usually call him Electric Jesus. For his followers, the video below is pure heresy. For everyone else, it is an example of caustic humor that works pretty well. Narrated by William Shatner and written by Trevor Noah, it leaves no stone unturned.
Like the Tesla CEO, Noah is from South Africa, which is something he also jokes about in the video. It is part of the comedian’s effort to define who Elon Musk is: a mix of Thomas Edison (which is not flattery, if you remember his story with Nikola Tesla), Iron Man, and “the annoying dude in the group chat.” Summing up, a visionary “futureman.”
According to the text Shatner reads, Musk’s father made a fortune with construction and emerald mining “because Africa’s resources are like free money for white people.” When he was 12, he made a videogame called Blastar, "which started his lifelong love of inventing things that already exist.”
After leaving South Africa, he went to Silicon Valley and “earned his unimaginable wealth by doing something invaluable for society: selling a startup you have never heard of to a company that does not exist anymore.” Ouch…
Shatner states that Musk was so rich “he could afford to have a midlife crisis while he was still in his 20s.” He did that by buying a McLaren F1 and destroying it after hitting an embankment. Luckily, someone bought the wreck and got this F1 back to life. We have never heard of chassis #067 ever crashing again.
The video keeps on talking about the “terminally-online billionaire” and his promises, especially those related to robotaxis that never arrive or the truck with the word cyber in front of it. It seems especially amused by a song Musk recorded that says: “Don’t doubt your vibe because it’s true.” All that because the Technoking “refuses to stay in his lane – much like a Tesla on Autopilot.” Make sure you get a good laugh, thanks to Shatner’s and Noah’s help.
