Blue Origin Sending More Tourists to Space, See Them Go Here

In about an hour from the time of writing, at 8:30 a.m. CDT, the launch window for Blue Origin’s NS-22 mission opens. Jeff Bezos’ space company has already started a live webcast of the event, and you can have a look at that below this text.
NS-22 is the company’s sixth human flight and will use, like all the others before it, the New Shepard rocket. It’s the 22nd time this rocket is being flown, and a testimony that reusable such technologies have pretty much opened up the skies for anyone rich and daring enough to have a go.
The crew of NS-22 comprises six people, the usual number for Blue Origin flights. It opens with Dude Perfect cofounder Coby Cotton, and continues with Portuguese entrepreneur Mario Ferreira, British-American mountaineer Vanessa O’Brien, technology expert Clint Kelly III, Egyptian engineer Sara Sabry, and telecommunications executive Steve Young.
All eyes are on Sabry and Ferreira, who will soon become the first Egyptian and Portuguese nationals, respectively, to set foot beyond the border to space. Additionally, by moving past Earth, Vanessa O’Brien is poised to set the world record for the women’s Explorers’ Extreme Trifecta, meaning she’s reached all the extreme points of land (Mount Everest), sea (Challenger Deep) and air (past the Karman line).
Coincidently, it was also a Blue Origin flight (NS-21, earlier this June) that helped Victor Vescovo achieve the same stunning milestones for men.
As usual on Blue Origin flights, each crew member will carry with them a postcard on behalf of Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future.
Of all the three major space companies to offer civilian spaceflight (the other two being SpaceX and Virgin Galactic), Blue Origin is so far the most successful and has flown both the oldest man and the oldest woman to space (William Shatner, 90 years old at the time of the flight, and Wally Funk, 82 years old).
