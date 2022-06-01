Lauren Sanchez Is a Frequent Helicopter Flier, Lands in NYC, Hops in Cadillac Escalade ESV

Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend of three years, Lauren Sanchez, is a frequent helicopter flier and certified pilot. She often hops in one to get from one place to another, and she just landed in New York City on a private chopper and hopped in a Cadillac Escalade to meet Jeff Bezos.
Lauren Sanchez, who grew to fame as an entertainment reporter and news anchor, has been dating the world’s second-richest man, Jeff Bezos, since 2019.
And, while she didn’t get the chance to hop on board one of Blue Origins’ trips to space yet, she gets to enjoy other ways of travel. The TV personality often flies in helicopters, but she’s not just a passenger.
Lauren Sanchez followed in her parents’ footsteps and became a qualified helicopter pilot. She got her license in 2016, and calls flying her “happy place.” She later launched her own aerial filming company, Black Ops Aviation, which is the first female-owned aerial film and production company.
On Tuesday, May 31, Sanchez landed in a red private helicopter in New York City, where she went to meet Jeff Bezos. After deboarding the chopper, the reporter made her way to the car that was waiting for her outside the helipad: a black Cadillac Escalade ESV. While there is no information on the private helicopter she used on this occasion, the SUV is all about comfort for the passengers in the backseat, while still offering a good performance.
The Cadillac Escalade ESV offers two fuel options: gasoline and diesel. The diesel comes with a 3.0-liter inline-six, delivering 273 horsepower (277 ps) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm), available in both rear-wheel- and all-wheel-drive. The most powerful option is the gasoline 6.2-liter V8 engine that puts out 414 horsepower (420 ps) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm), also available in both rear-wheel- and all-wheel-drive.
Lauren Sanchez and her unidentified companion both hopped in the luxurious SUV, which, according to The Daily Mail, took them to a hotel where Jeff Bezos was staying.
