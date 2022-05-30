NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Captures Its Fastest, Longest Flight on Mars

For the first time, we're getting glimpses of what NASA's little helicopter saw during its 25th trip on the Red Planet. It was Ingenuity's fastest and longest flight to date. The rotorcraft managed to fly at a speed of 12 mph (19 kph) in the thin atmosphere of Mars and cover a distance of 2,310 ft (704 meters).
On April 8th, Ingenuity spun its blades again on Mars. It took a while for the video to arrive on Earth, but it's nothing short of impressive. Captured with the help of the rotorcraft's black-and-white navigation camera, the footage shows Ingenuity's shadow gliding across the Martian surface.
"For our record-breaking flight, Ingenuity's downward-looking navigation camera provided us with a breathtaking sense of what it would feel like gliding 33 feet above the surface of Mars at 12 miles per hour," said Ingenuity team lead Teddy Tzanetos of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).
The clip lasts around 161 seconds. But we're seeing a sped-up version that ends after just 35 seconds. Although short, it's enough to make an idea of what the rotorcraft saw during its record-breaking journey on Mars. The video begins one second into the flight and initially shows Ingenuity going over a sand ripple field, then a rocky terrain.
Towards the end of the footage appears a somewhat flat surface, which represents a safe landing spot. The video cuts off right before touchdown. According to NASA, that's on purpose. The navigation camera is set to turn off anytime the rotorcraft gets within a 3-foot (1-meter) distance from the surface. It's a safety mechanism that ensures dust or other debris doesn't interfere with the navigation system.
Flying on Mars is no easy feat, but Ingenuity manages to impress every time. Earlier this month, the little helicopter faced new challenges. The rotorcraft lost communication with the Perseverance rover (which acts as a base station for Ingenuity). Fortunately, the link between the two was re-established. Now, Ingenuity is gearing up for its 29th flight.
"For our record-breaking flight, Ingenuity's downward-looking navigation camera provided us with a breathtaking sense of what it would feel like gliding 33 feet above the surface of Mars at 12 miles per hour," said Ingenuity team lead Teddy Tzanetos of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).
The clip lasts around 161 seconds. But we're seeing a sped-up version that ends after just 35 seconds. Although short, it's enough to make an idea of what the rotorcraft saw during its record-breaking journey on Mars. The video begins one second into the flight and initially shows Ingenuity going over a sand ripple field, then a rocky terrain.
Towards the end of the footage appears a somewhat flat surface, which represents a safe landing spot. The video cuts off right before touchdown. According to NASA, that's on purpose. The navigation camera is set to turn off anytime the rotorcraft gets within a 3-foot (1-meter) distance from the surface. It's a safety mechanism that ensures dust or other debris doesn't interfere with the navigation system.
Flying on Mars is no easy feat, but Ingenuity manages to impress every time. Earlier this month, the little helicopter faced new challenges. The rotorcraft lost communication with the Perseverance rover (which acts as a base station for Ingenuity). Fortunately, the link between the two was re-established. Now, Ingenuity is gearing up for its 29th flight.