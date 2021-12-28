Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Enjoy Themselves on Tender To Yacht in St. Barts

Jeff Bezos might be talking about climate change left and right, but when it comes to having fun, he doesn’t mind sailing on expensive yachts or taking private jets. During Christmas, he and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez enjoyed themselves in St. Barts and sailed on Leopard yacht Tender To.
The Amazon founder has a particular liking for yachts, and the bigger, the better. There’s nothing like the kind of tranquility you get on a yacht. Except if you’re famous, because it seems the paparazzi follow you everywhere.
Based on the pictures that hit social media, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have no care in the world after Christmas, as they sail away in the Caribbean Island St. Barts.
The yacht he used for the occasion doesn’t seem to be the one he owns. Although he did pay big bucks to have one built, Bezos seems to be “window shopping” as he enjoys himself on the motor yacht Tender To, model Leopard 27 by shipyard Leopard. Several other friends and family joined the couple on their day out at sea.
The yacht has a length of 88 ft and 7 inches (27 m) and a beam of 19 ft and 10 inches (6.05), and it can house seven guests in three cabins. There are six beds in total on the yacht, including one king, a double bed, two singles, a pullman, and a convertible. Built in 2005, it’s ideal for lying under the sun and enjoying some fun times with friends. It has a cruising speed of around 28 knots, reaching a maximum speed of 37 knots.
Hardly the most expensive yacht the Blue Origin CEO has been on, the charter has a weekly price of around $38,000 in off-season. The couple and their friends spent time together on the yacht and lay on a Coral Sea inflatable air dock. What else could you need?
