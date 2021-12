William Shatner Gets Into Serious 2-Vehicle Crash in Los Angeles, Is Unhurt

SUV

Video of the aftermath of the accident was captured by paparazzi, and is available at the bottom of the page. The good news is that the collision resulted in no injuries, and it seems that, despite the damage, all matters were settled amicably, in the presence of a Los Angeles Police Department traffic officer.No word yet on what caused the crash, but based on the video and the damage to both vehicles, it looks like Shatner’s Mercedesslammed into the Acura sedan, sending it over the curb and onto the sidewalk. The Acura sustained the most damage to the front driver’s side. The crash occurred in Studio City in Los Angeles, but neither driver was injured or, for that matter, requires medical assistance. The video below shows the famous 90-year-old actor, who recently became the oldest man to fly to space thanks to Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, pacing the scene and removing debris from the street with his foot. Seemingly calm, Shatner engaged with the other driver to exchange information, and a handful of people who gathered at the scene, probably out of concern.Once police arrived and a report was filed, Shatner loaded his dog into another SUV and left. He’s yet to address the crash on his social media, though he’s already being flooded with well-wishes from his loyal fans.William Shatner’s most famous role is that of Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek series, but he’s also a very passionate and vocal environmentalist, and quite an entertaining celebrity that knows how to get headlines out of nothing whatever he does. In October this year, he was on board the New Shepard’s NS-18 flight, officially becoming the oldest man to fly to space – or the edge of space, more like it, since the Blue Origin rocket reached a max altitude of 340,000 feet or over 100 kilometers, before coming back down to Earth.