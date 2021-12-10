Jeff Bezos Gives Michael Strahan a Football for His Upcoming Space Trip

A space trip is exciting, but Michael Strahan is the equivalent of a fangirl when it comes to his upcoming launch. Jeff Bezos just presented him with a football to take on his trip, that will be displayed at the Pro Football Hall of Fame after his return.
Michael Strahan was supposed to blast off to space for his ten-minute trip onboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin already. The former NFL star and current Good Morning America host was to be joined by Laura Shepard Churchley, Alan Shepard’s eldest daughter and four other paying customers on NS-19. Shepard was the first American to fly to space in 1961, and Bezos used his name for Blue Origin’s ship. This would be the capsule's third human trip this year, which includes Bezos’ flight in July.
Ever since the announcement, Strahan has been incredibly excited about the trip. Can't possibly blame him for it. The trip was initially scheduled for December 9, but it was been postponed to December 11 due to high wind on both Thursday and Friday.
That doesn’t stop the GMA co-host from posting pictures with the capsule or the launch site. Now he's just given an interview with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who presented him with a football to take to space.
“We cannot send you, of all people, up in the space without a football,” Bezos said as he handed it to him. He added that, when he returns to Earth, it will go straight to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Strahan shared he’s “honored” to do this and hopes this will inspire more people to want to know more about football and space. He jokingly added that, even if he fumbles the ball, it’s just going to float up there.
Prior to the interview, Bezos was featured on his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez’s Instagram Story, where they flew in a “quick heli tour,” on their way to the launch site.
