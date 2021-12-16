Elon Musk Threw Jabs at Jeff Bezos, He Should Spend More Time at Blue Origin

Another day, another opportunity for Elon Musk to try and remind Jeff Bezos he’s better and richer. Now that he’s TIME’s Person of the Year, he uses the opportunity to throw jabs at the Amazon founder and suggests he might use more time at Blue Origin, not in a hot tub.
Elon Musk's and Jeff Bezos’ names are internationally known thanks to their businesses, giants Amazon and Tesla. Although they both love spending money on different activities, Musk always acts like he’s holier-than-thou when it comes to Bezos.
Recently, TIME announced he’s 2021’s Person of the Year, and this came as a shock to many. Musk has revolutionized the automotive industry, and no one can deny it. But his favorite activity also includes cryptic messages on Twitter, which makes him look like a mad genius.
He and fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos have been feuding for years over the “most-whatever” status, and it feels like this won’t be over soon. Both of them own aerospace companies, Musk having founded SpaceX, which directly competes with Bezos’ Blue Origin.
During his latest interview with Financial Times (via People), Musk claims Bezos takes himself “too seriously,” and that he wants to push the Amazon former CEO to spend more time at Blue Origin, if he wants it to succeed.
In his own words, Musk said in the interview that while Bezos has "reasonably good engineering aptitude," he thinks that he "does not seem to be willing to spend mental energy getting into the details of engineering."
"[He] does take himself a bit too seriously," he added. "In some ways, I'm trying to goad him into spending more time at Blue Origin so they make more progress. As a friend of mine says, he should spend more time at Blue Origin and less time in the hot tub."
That comes just a few days after Bezos’ space company completed its third mission to space, taking Michael Strahan, Laura Shepard Churchley, and four more paying customers on a brief space trip.
Thinking about it, Bezos can also fight back that Musk should spend less time on Twitter, but what will he achieve doing that?
