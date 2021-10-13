5 Blue Origin's Spaceflight Smashed not One, But Four Guinness World Record Titles

Here’s How to Watch William Shatner Boldly Go Where No Starship Captain Has Gone Before

If the stars align and the weather allows, today is the big day. On Wednesday, October 13, 90-year-old actor William Shatner will become the oldest person to ever fly on a rocket to the edge of space. 10 photos



The flight was supposed to take place on Tuesday, October 12, but high winds were forecasted and the launch was



Live streaming of the event begins 90 minutes prior to that. Naturally, a wealth of outlets will be covering this, but the Blue Origin YouTube channel (below the text) is the official place where you can go and see Shatner boldly go where no make-believe Starfleet captain has gone before.



NS-18 is the second crewed mission of the



As most of you already know by now, what Blue Origin does are not exactly trips in space, but to space. The capsule only takes passengers just beyond the Karmann line, lets them float freely for a few minutes, and then heads back down to Earth.



A very short trip in all (Jeff Bezos’ own flight lasted just a little over 10 minutes), but definitely the most thrilling one available to the civilians who can afford a trip up.



Most importantly though, the character that made him famous, Captain James Kirk, will of course be on board for the ride, as there's no separating the two. This also makes Shatner the first person to have played a starship captain who actually makes it to space.