Lemur Tactical Drone Was Born of a Tragedy, It's the Invention of a 17-Year-Old

Blake Resnik is from Las Vegas and was 17 when the Mandalay Bay mass shooting shocked the entire world. It was at that moment the young inventor first thought about developing a drone that can be deployed in dangerous places ahead of first responders, to serve them and prevent them from risking their own lives. It is how his company, Brinc Drones, was born.The Lemur S was designed as a tactical drone that can enter certain structures first to communicate from inside buildings and be the eyes and ears of first responders while keeping them safe. This system uses Lidar technology where GPS doesn’t work and can provide two-way communication. It can locate people inside homes, skyscrapers, and vehicles. It can also easily push interior doors to get access inside.It took three years for the drone to be developed under the Brinc Drones brand, and the company finally began selling the drones earlier this year.The Lemur S has a rugged construction and can cope with falls from up to 40 ft (12 m) high. It has a Turtle Mode that allows it to flip itself over in case it lands on its back so that it can relaunch and finish its mission.Weighing just 2.4 lb (1.1 kg) and measuring 12.7 x 15.2 x 3.7 in (32.4 x 38.6 x 9.6 cm), it is easy to handle. In terms of battery life, the Lemur S has a 31-minute flight time and you can charge it to 90 percent in 45 minutes.The Lemur packs two ultra-sensitive mics that can catch any sounds from up to 100 ft (30 m) away. It also comes with a small loudspeaker with adjustable volume and can be heard from up to 500 ft (152m), allowing for two-way communication.Because it was designed to work in any lighting conditions, the drone is equipped with a 1080p, 60 fps wide-angle fixed lens with a built-in night-vision system and infrared illuminators. The Lemur can carry a wide variety of payloads, making it suitable for various types of missions , from hazmat operations to search and rescue. It comes with various accessories such as a glass breaker attachment, flood light attachment, multi-purpose dropper attachment, and more.An onboard micro SD card slot allows you to record high-quality video and audio and there’s a 64GB micro SD card included.The Lemur S tactical drone is available to purchase from several retailers, but you have to request a quote. You can also ask for a demo of the drone on the Brinc website Brinc has recently raised $25 million in funding and is now looking to build a system designed to respond to emergencies within seconds and succeed the police helicopter. The company is also making drones for industrial use in situations that are too dangerous for people. All the products are made in the U.S.