Pete Davidson No Longer Going to Space on Blue Origin Flight, Because Who Knows Why

The biggest news last week for celebrities dreaming of going up into space was that Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson would do that, on board Blue Origin’s fourth crewed mission. It turns out that will not happen, and now only less famous, but still rich folk are left.
In a very short statement released on Thursday, Blue Origin said “Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission.” No reason was given why the comedian dropped out, and he’s not telling anything either.
The rest of the crew remains unchanged. It comprises angel investor Marty Allen, SpaceKids Global founder Sharon Hagle and her husband, Tricor International CEO Marc Hagle, explorer Jim Kitchen, and Commercial Space Technologies president, Dr. George Nield.
A sixth member, to replace Davidson, will be announced at a later date, and we kind of expect it to be a celebrity as well, given how otherwise this would be a flight with lesser known people onboard, and Bezos needs better publicity than that.
Separately, Blue Origin also pushed the date for the NS-20 mission launch. Expected to take place on March 23, the mission is now scheduled to lift off on March 29. We are not informed of the reasons behind the delay either, but the decision may have something to do with Davidson’s exit, as it may come in conflict with his previous engagements.
Just like the other three crewed missions before it, NS-20 will take its passengers in a very short, roughly ten-minute long intense ride to the edge of space.
At the time of writing, 14 people have taken the ride, most of them rich folk (although, to be honest, for some people these secretly expensive rides were free). On the celebrity front, the list of people who have already done this include Jeff Bezos himself, TV anchor Michael Strahan, or Star Trek captain William Shatner.
The rest of the crew remains unchanged. It comprises angel investor Marty Allen, SpaceKids Global founder Sharon Hagle and her husband, Tricor International CEO Marc Hagle, explorer Jim Kitchen, and Commercial Space Technologies president, Dr. George Nield.
A sixth member, to replace Davidson, will be announced at a later date, and we kind of expect it to be a celebrity as well, given how otherwise this would be a flight with lesser known people onboard, and Bezos needs better publicity than that.
Separately, Blue Origin also pushed the date for the NS-20 mission launch. Expected to take place on March 23, the mission is now scheduled to lift off on March 29. We are not informed of the reasons behind the delay either, but the decision may have something to do with Davidson’s exit, as it may come in conflict with his previous engagements.
Just like the other three crewed missions before it, NS-20 will take its passengers in a very short, roughly ten-minute long intense ride to the edge of space.
At the time of writing, 14 people have taken the ride, most of them rich folk (although, to be honest, for some people these secretly expensive rides were free). On the celebrity front, the list of people who have already done this include Jeff Bezos himself, TV anchor Michael Strahan, or Star Trek captain William Shatner.