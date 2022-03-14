SNL's Pete Davidson Is the New Celeb to Blast Off to Space in Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

After a few days of negotiations, Pete Davidson is the next lucky person to be trying out space tourism in the next flight to space next week, courtesy of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.
In early March, news broke out that Pete Davidson was in negotiations for a place in the upcoming space trip on Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’s space company.
At first, rumors were that “Pete is excited,” according to a source. “He got on really well with Jeff when they met.”
The comedian and actor got a chance to talk to Bezos when he attended a dinner at his house with his famous girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. The two must’ve talked and bonded, because Davidson is now to go to space as the sixth member of the upcoming space flight next week.
He will be the only non-paying guest, which means the Saturday Night Live comedian truly impressed Bezos. Forbes’ Richest Man of 2021 initially claimed the prices for the space flights would be ranging between $200,000 and $300,000, but never actually confirmed the figures.
So far, there have been four human flights (the first one including Bezos himself), and the most expensive ticket was rated at $28 million for the first manned flight on Blue Shepherd.
Other famous names that got a chance to hop in Bezos’ spaceship were Star Trek actor William Shatner and GMA host Michael Strahan.
According to Blue Origin, Pete Davidson is to blast off for the eleven-minute flight on the New Shephard rocket from the company’s Launch Site One in West Texas on March 23, at 8:30 am.
Alongside Davidson, there will be CEO and investor Marty Allen, husband and wife Sharon and Marc Hagle, who have a non-profit business, Jim Kitchen, who is a teacher and explorer, and Dr. George Neid, the founder of a company that promotes commercial space activity.
Pete’s girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, is not on the list, so he’ll be enjoying this adventure all by himself... And five other people.
