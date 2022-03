SNL's Pete Davidson Is the New Celeb to Blast Off to Space in Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

In early March, news broke out that Pete Davidson was in negotiations for a place in the upcoming space trip on Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’s space company.At first, rumors were that “Pete is excited,” according to a source. “He got on really well with Jeff when they met.”The comedian and actor got a chance to talk to Bezos when he attended a dinner at his house with his famous girlfriend, Kim Kardashian . The two must’ve talked and bonded, because Davidson is now to go to space as the sixth member of the upcoming space flight next week.He will be the only non-paying guest, which means the Saturday Night Live comedian truly impressed Bezos. Forbes’ Richest Man of 2021 initially claimed the prices for the space flights would be ranging between $200,000 and $300,000, but never actually confirmed the figures.So far, there have been four human flights (the first one including Bezos himself), and the most expensive ticket was rated at $28 million for the first manned flight on Blue Shepherd.Other famous names that got a chance to hop in Bezos’ spaceship were Star Trek actor William Shatner and GMA host Michael Strahan According to Blue Origin , Pete Davidson is to blast off for the eleven-minute flight on the New Shephard rocket from the company’s Launch Site One in West Texas on March 23, at 8:30 am.Alongside Davidson, there will be CEO and investor Marty Allen, husband and wife Sharon and Marc Hagle, who have a non-profit business, Jim Kitchen, who is a teacher and explorer, and Dr. George Neid, the founder of a company that promotes commercial space activity.Pete’s girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, is not on the list, so he’ll be enjoying this adventure all by himself... And five other people.