Blue Origin Takes Hold of Decades-Old Space Company

We live exciting times, in more ways than one. For space exploration enthusiasts, there probably never was a better time to be alive, as it is now when humanity is laying the cornerstones for our expansion into the Solar System.
The resurgence of our species’ interest in space exploration is mostly driven by the private sector, with several companies leading the charge as they seek out to make spaceflight possible for non-professional astronauts.
SpaceX, Virgin Galactic, and Blue Origin are just three of these entities. For what it’s worth, so far their efforts have been focused on coming up with the technologies and procedures needed to make civilian spaceflight possible, and that has benefited the larger space industry as well.
In essence, these companies have steered clear of complicated corporate dealings and settled to asking for help from others, when they needed it, in a partnership-like fashion. As of this week though, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin opened the door to corporate expansion in the new space race.
One of the oldest space technology companies on the market (it was set up in 1983), Honeybee Robotics, announced this week it will become part of Blue Origin sometime in mid-February, under a deal whose terms “are not being disclosed.”
Honeybee is currently engaged in several projects, ranging from developing the Trident drill that will be used to back future Artemis missions and helping out Masten Space Systems with crazy concepts such as the ceramic-spitting rocket engines that can create their own landing pads as they come down on the Lunar surface.
Aside from taking over at a corporate level, Blue Origin is not saying anything about its plans with Honeybee. According to the latter company, “no notable changes to its brand, leaders, customer commitments, products, services or processes” will take place as a result of the takeover.
We are informed, however, that new opportunities, efficiencies, and innovations might be born under the Blue Origin rule.
