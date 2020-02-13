Widebody Mazda Miata "Little Angel" Is Tastefully Tuned

View this post on Instagram

Miata time 👌🏻 Second post of the week Made a na with a simple wide body slammed as always and i went with a pearl white color i also added this Japanese wave graphic on the headlight cover i remember seeing something like this as a hood on someone’s car can’t remember though 😤 #miatagang #mazdamiata #mazdamx5 #mazdamiatamx5 #miatagram #namiata #fitmentjunkies #baggedlife #slammedenuff #fitmentjunkies #strictstandards #moistboys #smallwheelgang #fitmentindustries

A post shared by Elio Anzora (@jdmcarrenders) on Feb 10, 2020 at 9:32am PST