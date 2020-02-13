This Ferrari 599XX Evoluzione Parked on Top of a Pillar in Forza Looks Sexy

While the glitches that we come across in software and games are annoying, to say the least, not the same thing can be said about the ones that we occasionally discover in Forza.
If you ever wonder what can go wrong when attempting a stunt in Forza, the answer is pretty much in this photo posted recently on reddit.
Someone ended up with a Ferrari 599XX Evoluzione parked on top of a pillar, or a Roman column, as some call it, after attempting a danger sign jump. And, to be honest, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as the car looks really great from this angle.
Of course, it’s not any car, but the 599XX Evoluzione, which is anyway one of the models that you can instantly fall in love with, both in real life and in the game.
If you’re wondering how you could get the 599 in Forza, there are several already up for grabs in the auction house, obviously if you can afford them, but many people actually got it free of charge using points in the Forzathon Shop.
As for what the 599XX Evoluzione brings us in real life, let’s start with the base model. Ferrari 599 was announced at the 2006 Geneva Motor Show with a 6.0-liter engine developing over 610 horsepower. This means the V12 allowed for a maximum speed exceeding 205 mph (330 km/h), with the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) happening in just 3.2 seconds.
The 599XX Evoluzione smiled in front of the camera for the first time in November 2011 and was officially announced a few months later with a series of updates, including an increased output that reached 730 horsepower.
But the most striking change was the addition of an active rear wing, also easily noticeable in our virtual version parked on a pillar, which allowed for better cornering performance, especially at high speeds.
