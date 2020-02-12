This Guy’s Ferrari and Mercedes Garage in GTA Online Is Sick

GTA Online remains a gaming sensation, and players spend way too many hours trying to build stunning garages with exquisite cars that many can only dream about, not only in real life, but in the game as well.
One hardcore GTA Online player, for example, has shared photos with his garage full of Ferrari and Mercedes models, but also with ten different armored cars that he can use in the game.
Now, you might think this is just a game and such photos aren’t necessarily impressive, but buying so many expensive models in GTA Online requires more hours of playing than you can ever imagine.
For example, the Grotti Furia, which is a two-door supercar that’s based on several real-life Ferrari models, can be purchased in GTA Online for no less than $2.7 million.
Grotti Furia is actually one of the most luxurious supercars in GTA Online. It uses the front fascia of the Ferrari 488 Pista and the rear of the SF90 Stradale. But because it’s such a premium model, it also borrows design cues from a series of other models, including Lamborghini and Aston Martin.
For what it’s worth, Ferrari 488 Pista is equipped, in real life of course, with Ferrari’s most powerful V8 engine in history. Announced at the Geneva Motor Show, the car comes with a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged engine that develops over 710 horsepower. In other words, the Ferrari 488 Pista can reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in no less than 2.85 seconds, with a maximum speed of 340 km/h (211 mph).
Certainly, this is impressive, to say the least. In GTA Online, Grotti Furia too features a stunning performance, so it goes without saying that owning this car, even in a game, is quite an accomplishment. If you still believe this isn’t true and such a thing isn't a big deal, just go get GTA Online and try to build such a garage yourselves.
