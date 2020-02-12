Modern Porsche 917/30 Can-Am Spyder Looks Like a Le Mans Comeback

View this post on Instagram

@porsche 918/30 Can Am Just imagine if Porsche would merged 2 GT2RS engines into a flat 12 quad turbo 1400hp and place it on a 918 spyder chassis with a Can Am body..... Just imagine... (sketch inspired by kickass sketcher and friend @laurent_negroni ) #porsche #porschedesign #porsche91730 #porsche91730canam #porsche917 #porsche917canam #cardesign #cardesigner #cardesignsketch #alanderosier #porscheracing #porscheintelligentperformance #porschersr #studiokurbos #stuttgart

A post shared by Alan Derosier (@alan_derosier) on Feb 11, 2020 at 3:17am PST