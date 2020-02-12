Modern Porsche 917/30 Can-Am Spyder Looks Like a Le Mans Comeback

There's no use crying over Porsche's late-in-the-decade Le Mans departure - Zuffenhausen pulled a Veni, vidi, vici by reentering the arena with the 919 Hybrid in 2014. Following a series of three consecutive championship titles that kicked off the following year, the carmaker once again left the top class of the endurance racing stage, with the company currently focusing on Formula E. But what if Porsche were to return?
Of course, all we can do is hope to see Porsche battling for the ultimate endurance laurels once again. And you should know the premises are there.
For one, the said LMP1 class is now in its final year. This will be replaced by the new Le Mans Hypercar class - the change is more than welcome, since it leads to the rebirth of homologation specials. So we'll be able to drive street versions of the beasts that make history once again.
Such a comeback would also give the Germans an excuse to come up with a successor for the 918 Spyder. And this is where the contraption potrayed in the rendering behind the screen comes into play.
Alan Derosier, the digital artist behind these stunning pixels, has brought us nothing less than a modern incarnation of the infamous 930/17 Can-Am Spyder - out of the plethora of 917 incarnations, this was the most muscular. Since it was designed to compete in the Can-Am series, the thing twin-turbo flat-12 placed 1,600 horses at the mercy of the driver's right foot.
Of course, there's always the... third-party route, even though the engineering challenge involved by such a project looks like the kind of job that requires the humongous resources of an automaker. Even so, as the artist points out, albeit while talking about an official effort, this modern-day hero could always use a pair of 991.2 GT2 RS engines shoehorned into a 918 Spyder chassis that would be wrapped in this Can-Am-style body.
Then again, Porsche could always enter the LMH class with a closed cockpit monster.
PS: You can check out a 930/17 Can-Am Spyder doing its thing at Laguna Seca in the YouTube clip below, which comes from the Monterey Pre-Historics adventure that took place back in August 1998.
For one, the said LMP1 class is now in its final year. This will be replaced by the new Le Mans Hypercar class - the change is more than welcome, since it leads to the rebirth of homologation specials. So we'll be able to drive street versions of the beasts that make history once again.
Such a comeback would also give the Germans an excuse to come up with a successor for the 918 Spyder. And this is where the contraption potrayed in the rendering behind the screen comes into play.
Alan Derosier, the digital artist behind these stunning pixels, has brought us nothing less than a modern incarnation of the infamous 930/17 Can-Am Spyder - out of the plethora of 917 incarnations, this was the most muscular. Since it was designed to compete in the Can-Am series, the thing twin-turbo flat-12 placed 1,600 horses at the mercy of the driver's right foot.
Of course, there's always the... third-party route, even though the engineering challenge involved by such a project looks like the kind of job that requires the humongous resources of an automaker. Even so, as the artist points out, albeit while talking about an official effort, this modern-day hero could always use a pair of 991.2 GT2 RS engines shoehorned into a 918 Spyder chassis that would be wrapped in this Can-Am-style body.
Then again, Porsche could always enter the LMH class with a closed cockpit monster.
PS: You can check out a 930/17 Can-Am Spyder doing its thing at Laguna Seca in the YouTube clip below, which comes from the Monterey Pre-Historics adventure that took place back in August 1998.
View this post on Instagram
@porsche 918/30 Can Am Just imagine if Porsche would merged 2 GT2RS engines into a flat 12 quad turbo 1400hp and place it on a 918 spyder chassis with a Can Am body..... Just imagine... (sketch inspired by kickass sketcher and friend @laurent_negroni ) #porsche #porschedesign #porsche91730 #porsche91730canam #porsche917 #porsche917canam #cardesign #cardesigner #cardesignsketch #alanderosier #porscheracing #porscheintelligentperformance #porschersr #studiokurbos #stuttgart