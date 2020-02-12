1958 Ferrari 250 GT California Spider Goes to Auction, Could Fetch $11 Million

More on this:

1 1965 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Goes from Silver to Red and Back to Silver, Now on Sale

2 Verde Scuro Ferrari 488 Pista and 812 Superfast Are Peas in a Pod

3 Ferrari Warns of Scammers Showing Up with Flatbed for Your Car, Citing Recall

4 Treat Yourself to a Classic Ferrari: Pristine 1973 Dino 246 GTS Is for Sale

5 Classic Ferrari Police Car Looks Stylish, Used to Fight Crime With V12 Power