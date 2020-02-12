1958 Ferrari 250 GT California Spider Goes to Auction, Could Fetch $11 Million

The upcoming Gooding & Company’s Amelia Island, Fla., auction, to take place on March 6, brings Ferrari lovers the rare chance of taking ownership of a beautiful, well preserved Ferrari 250 GT California Spider.
Only 106 California Spiders were built at the end of the ‘50s and early ‘60s, 50 with the original long-wheelbase and 56 of the short-wheelbase version. This particular one is of the former variety: it was built in July 1958 and is actually the seventh California Spider of this type to roll off the production line.
Chassis 0937 GT has a long history of racing and winning top prizes at various international concours d’elegance, and comes with documentation attesting its authenticity. Delivered in September 1958 new to powerboat racer Jean-Claude Simon, it has been part of many noted car collections along the years, traveling from Geneva to California and Japan.
Legend has it even screen siren Brigitte Bardot may have driven it at some point, while she was living in Saint-Tropez, but these reports have never been confirmed. Everything else about it has, though.
This California Spider started in metallic gray paint and black leather upholstery, but is now being offered in dark red livery and tan leather interior. The change was operated in 2005, when its new owner commissioned a full, concours-quality restoration with Tillack & Co. from Redondo Beach, California. The newly-restored car would go on to win the top award at the 2007 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, a Platinum Award and the Judges Cup at the 2008 Caballino Classic in Florida.
A second, smaller-scale restoration was operated under the current owner, who bought it in 2009 and has been using it mostly for long drives and races in California. This same owner has conducted extensive maintenance work, to ensure that it’s running in top condition.
Chassis 0937 GT comes with certain unique elements particular to the earliest examples of California Spider, such as Tour de France-style tail light, one-piece side vents, distinctive rear-end treatment, gleaming Borrani wire wheels, and factory hardtop.
It received a Ferrari Classiche, attesting the fact that it remains in compliance with the original construction specification and details, and that it retains the original chassis, engine, gearbox, rear end, brakes, suspension, and bodywork. It also comes with a detailed history report compiled by historian Marcel Massini.
“Great California Spiders are always sought-after, and often incite emotions of a sublime motoring experience,” David Gooding, president and founder of Gooding & Company, says. “It is always exciting for me as an enthusiast to deliver a Ferrari from the 1950s; the most exciting and glamorous period in the marque’s rich history.”
This 1958 beauty is expected to fetch between $9 million and $11 million at the March 6, 2020 auction.
