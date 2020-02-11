Verde Scuro Ferrari 488 Pista and 812 Superfast Are Peas in a Pod

Ferrari is one of the biggest brands in the world, which means most people know about it or have even owned something with their branding. However, if you ask them what Ferrari stands for, many will provide an answer along the lines of "red, expensive cars." So we decided to spice things up by showing you a pair of classy Ferraris in green.
Exotic cars are partly defined by their color. That's why you can probably picture a yellow Lamborghini or silver Mercedes even if you haven't seen one in months. Ferrari hasn't tried to think outside the box when it comes to colors, which is perfectly fine.
No, we're not suggesting you should all buy red Ferraris or have them wrapped. Green can be a very nice alternative because it's classy, doesn't stand out and is 100% timeless. Not just any green, though.
This color is called Verde Scuro, which literally means "dark green" but sounds way fancier in Italian. Now, even though these two might look fresh, the color is over half a century old. Just check out this classy 275 GTB from the 1960s and you'll know what we're talking about.
Enzo would have been celebrating his birthday about a week from now, which is why we're calling this February "Ferrari Month." Some of the modern body kits we've been showing might not have been to his liking, but Mr. Ferrari would positively love these two Verde Scuro machines because he was all about classy GTs.
The 488 Pista and 812 Superfast are already jaw-dropping machines, belonging to the Romans International UK supercar dealership, have some special details. They've got green carbon fiber in the engine bay and plenty of options. The same shop also offers a Verde Scuro F12 Berlinetta that has an engine bay signed by Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa and Luca Di Montezemolo.
No, we're not suggesting you should all buy red Ferraris or have them wrapped. Green can be a very nice alternative because it's classy, doesn't stand out and is 100% timeless. Not just any green, though.
This color is called Verde Scuro, which literally means "dark green" but sounds way fancier in Italian. Now, even though these two might look fresh, the color is over half a century old. Just check out this classy 275 GTB from the 1960s and you'll know what we're talking about.
Enzo would have been celebrating his birthday about a week from now, which is why we're calling this February "Ferrari Month." Some of the modern body kits we've been showing might not have been to his liking, but Mr. Ferrari would positively love these two Verde Scuro machines because he was all about classy GTs.
The 488 Pista and 812 Superfast are already jaw-dropping machines, belonging to the Romans International UK supercar dealership, have some special details. They've got green carbon fiber in the engine bay and plenty of options. The same shop also offers a Verde Scuro F12 Berlinetta that has an engine bay signed by Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa and Luca Di Montezemolo.
View this post on Instagram
Check out the exquisite exterior of our incredible 895 mile Ferrari F12 Berlinetta. It comes in this beautiful ‘Verde Scuro’ Extracampionario Special Paint with ‘Verde Chiaro’ Livery and 20” Forged Alloys in Grigio Brunito with Front Part of the Spokes in Dark Green! Full details on our website. #MakeGreenGreatAgain #Ferrari #F12Berlinetta #F12 #RomansInternational