1965 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Goes from Silver to Red and Back to Silver, Now on Sale

When buying a car as exclusive as a Ferrari, customers usually have a lot to say on exactly how the car of their dreams should look like. The Italians, as do all luxury carmakers, have dedicated departments in place that make sure each car is built to specification. But that is not enough at times.
The 330 GT 2+2 made its entrance in the Ferrari bloodline in 1964, as an evolution of the 250 2+2 GTE and as a replacement for the 330 America. If fact, during its first generation, the car was nothing more than a bit longer, re-engined 250, with Pininfarina unique styling cues, like the four headlights design.
The car was kept in production for about three years, targeting mainly left-hand drive markets, but a number of 44 units were built with the steering wheel on the right. The one you see in the gallery above is one of those 44.
This particular car has an interesting story to it. Bought from new, it originally came in Grigio Argento, but just two years after its sale, the owner had it painted red.
Silverstone Auctions, the website where the car is currently listed as for sale, says that at one point after that, a new owner had it painted once more, also in red. As you can see, the Ferrari is now back to its original color, although we are not told who took care of the body returning to the silver it was sold with.
During its life, the 330 GT went through several restorations, and it also had some work done to its engine, the V12 that develops 300 hp and at the time of the car’s launch made it the fastest road-worthy Ferrari, with a 0-100 kph (62 mph) acceleration time of 6.3 seconds.
All the work done on the car amounts to an estimated £35,000, and the seller plans to fetch as much as £190,000 for this rare Ferrari pureblood.
