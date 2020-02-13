1993 Ferrari 348 GT Competizione Is One of the Rarest Homologation Specials

3 1965 Ferrari 330 GT 2+2 Goes from Silver to Red and Back to Silver, Now on Sale

In the world of cars, homologation specials are a rare breed. Created with the sole purpose of allowing a carmaker to meet the requirements of this or that racing series, they proudly sit at the border delimitating road from race cars. 21 photos



Introduced in 1993 to allow the carmaker’s entry into the GT Championship, the car was made in very limited numbers of just 50 units, and only eight of them were right-hand drive. Now, one of them, with the steering wheel on the left, is for sale on the Silverstone Auctions website.



The car is the 11th produced in the series, and has been completely restored over a period of three years. Despite this, most of the car’s original parts, including the 3.4-liter V8, have been maintained. As far as the engine goes, it was not tampered with in any way other than for restoration purposes, and it develops the same 320 bhp as it did back in the day.



According to the seller of the car, the engine pushed the model along for a total of 23,000 km (14,500 miles) since it first rolled off Ferrari’s gates.



Being a special type of vehicle in the Ferrari family, the



