Whipple-Tuned Ford F-150 Truck Races Mustangs and a Nissan GT-R Like a Boss

Whenever pickup truck owners set their minds on challenging muscle cars and supercars on the drag strip, it usually doesn’t end well for the heavier vehicles. On this occasion, we’ve got a blacked-out 2018 Ford F-150 truck trying to be one of the rare exceptions to the rule.
What’s interesting here is that the F-150 showed up to this Street Car Takeover event wearing regular street tires, which automatically means you're at a disadvantage against opponents on drag radials. Such was the case with that SN-95 Mustang it took on first. Unfortunately we can’t see exactly what types of tires the other two cars brought to play with.
Rubber issues aside, the truck did feature one major ace up its sleeve, namely a 2.9-liter Gen 3 Whipple supercharger. We’re not sure how much power it’s putting down, but it’s enough for consecutive 11-second quarter mile times, so color us impressed because that’s pretty much how fast GM says the Corvette Z06 C7 is over a quarter mile.
In the first race, that fourth-gen Mustang was dispatched rather easily by the tuned F-150. The latter posted a time of 11.13 seconds at 126.9 mph (204.2 kph), while the Mustang put together a disappointing 14.87 second run. Speaking of disappointing, the Nissan GT-R that followed got absolutely demolished by the pickup (11.05 sec vs. 16.49 sec), but you can rest assured that it was either because of a mechanical issue or the GT-R driver simply let off the gas.
As for the final race, it came down to the wire between the F-150 and an S550 Mustang GT, which squeezed out the win with a time of 11.27 seconds, versus the former’s 11.28 seconds. That being said, we’re pretty sure the F-150 could have still won – all it had to do was replicate the time it had produced earlier against the Nissan.
Rubber issues aside, the truck did feature one major ace up its sleeve, namely a 2.9-liter Gen 3 Whipple supercharger. We’re not sure how much power it’s putting down, but it’s enough for consecutive 11-second quarter mile times, so color us impressed because that’s pretty much how fast GM says the Corvette Z06 C7 is over a quarter mile.
In the first race, that fourth-gen Mustang was dispatched rather easily by the tuned F-150. The latter posted a time of 11.13 seconds at 126.9 mph (204.2 kph), while the Mustang put together a disappointing 14.87 second run. Speaking of disappointing, the Nissan GT-R that followed got absolutely demolished by the pickup (11.05 sec vs. 16.49 sec), but you can rest assured that it was either because of a mechanical issue or the GT-R driver simply let off the gas.
As for the final race, it came down to the wire between the F-150 and an S550 Mustang GT, which squeezed out the win with a time of 11.27 seconds, versus the former’s 11.28 seconds. That being said, we’re pretty sure the F-150 could have still won – all it had to do was replicate the time it had produced earlier against the Nissan.