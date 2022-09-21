Watching New Sequoias Roll of the Renovated Toyota Texas Production Line Is Mesmerizing

Toyota celebrated a milestone this week as they watched the production of the 2023 Sequoia Hybrid SUV begin at their newest production facility based in San Antonio, Texas. This momentous day comes after the completion of a $391 million investment project in Toyota's prized Texas factory.
This direct influx of money is part of $3.9 billion in development and construction invested in the facility since it opened almost 20 years ago, back in 2003. As the primary hub for the production of both the Sequoia and also the flagship Tundra full-sized pickup, it's absolutely imperative that this facility be kept to the absolute highest quality standards of any vehicle in the U.S. Domestic Market. These upgrades to the production floor, coupled with an increase in employee hiring to over 3,800 employees, all came together this September to help Sequoia make a quantum leap into the hybrid scene.
"The third-generation Sequoia marks a new era of electrified vehicles that will help move us closer to carbon neutrality while delivering on and exceeding customer expectations for this iconic SUV," said Kevin Voelkel, president of Toyota Texas. "Our team members are beyond proud to add the Sequoia to our Texas-built production line-up and take on new challenges as we deliver vehicles that customers love and fit their lifestyles." Meanwhile, the Sequoia Hybrid rolling off the factory floor is a marvel in its own right.
With an all-new, twin-turbocharged i-FORCE V6 backed up by the latest and greatest in Toyota's long line of hybrid battery technology, this top-of-the-line Sequoia makes an already appealing SUV all the more irresistible to an America that isn't going back to driving sedans and hatchbacks any time soon. In a country where other drivers won't respect you unless your car is a tank on wheels, the extra batteries will at least help bump up those MPGs to acceptable levels.
"The third-generation Sequoia marks a new era of electrified vehicles that will help move us closer to carbon neutrality while delivering on and exceeding customer expectations for this iconic SUV," said Kevin Voelkel, president of Toyota Texas. "Our team members are beyond proud to add the Sequoia to our Texas-built production line-up and take on new challenges as we deliver vehicles that customers love and fit their lifestyles." Meanwhile, the Sequoia Hybrid rolling off the factory floor is a marvel in its own right.
With an all-new, twin-turbocharged i-FORCE V6 backed up by the latest and greatest in Toyota's long line of hybrid battery technology, this top-of-the-line Sequoia makes an already appealing SUV all the more irresistible to an America that isn't going back to driving sedans and hatchbacks any time soon. In a country where other drivers won't respect you unless your car is a tank on wheels, the extra batteries will at least help bump up those MPGs to acceptable levels.