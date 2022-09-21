Americans Really Love Japanese Cars, "Tayota" Is Their Favorite

If you have trouble spelling Maserati, Lamborghini, McLaren or Alfa Romeo, you’re not the only one. In fact, over one in five Americans misspell the world’s most popular car brand, Toyota, according to a recent study.
A new study by WordFinder shows that, despite interacting with lots of brands daily, a lot of people have trouble remembering how they're actually spelled. And car brands seem to pose a problem for many. The respondents involved in the study were played an audio and asked to spell what car brand name they had just heard.
60% spelled Maserati wrong, which topped the list of misspelled car brands. Some of the variations included "Maseratti," "Mazerati," "Mazeratti," and "Masseratti." Yes, our eyes hurt, too.
McLaren and Alfa Romeo were also in the top three, with 54% and 51% unable to write the name correctly.
Although Toyota is a big favorite among Americans and one of the best-selling brands, they weren't all able to spell it correctly. Over one in five wrote the name wrong, appearing as as “Toyoda,” “Tayota,” or “Toyata.”
It turns out that, on average, women were better at spelling brands like Lamborghini and Maserati, getting seven of them right, as opposed to men, who only got six right.
Among other misspelled car names were Bugatti, Porsche, Ferrari, and Hyundai. You're wondering which is the least misspelled brand name? In this survey, it was Audi, as it has the shortest name on the list.
But car brands weren’t the entire purpose of the study WordFinder conducted. Americans often misspelled other brands, too, with Whirlpool topping the list of most misspelled when searching online. 20% of the respondents thought luxury brand Christian Louboutin was actually Christian Louis Vuitton and had the hardest time spelling Dolce & Gabbana.
Let us know in the comments below if there’s any other car brand name you have issues with.
