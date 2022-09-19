Lexus SC400 Unleashes Some Jet-Powered Niceness at the Hoonigan Burnyard

When it comes to Japanese sports legends, the Toyota MKIV Supra and its closest cousin, the R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R, take all the credit. It's not debatable. They are household names that changed car culture globally (thanks to the Fast and the Furious films, too). But there is a whole list of Japanese legends out there. They might be underrated, but the market has just realized how equally valuable they are. And if there's anything we've learned about numbers – they don't lie.

10 photos